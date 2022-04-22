Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Price Target at $125.75

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.52.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $7.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.38. 3,212,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,118. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

