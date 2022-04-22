Analysts Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target at $35.33

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

FTAI opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

