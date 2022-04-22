Analysts Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $24.38

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several research firms have commented on GBNXF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

