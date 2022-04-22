Analysts Set Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of OR stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $740,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 75,860 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

