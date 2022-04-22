Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Price Target at GBX 1,655.78

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,655.78 ($21.54).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STJ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,765 ($22.96) to GBX 1,767 ($22.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.72) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($24.72) to GBX 1,750 ($22.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.95) to GBX 1,680 ($21.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.65), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($494,979.96). Also, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.05) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,552.38).

Shares of STJ stock traded down GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,345 ($17.50). 786,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.52. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.67). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,518.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.