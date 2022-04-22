Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) PT at $3.83

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Transocean alerts:

In related news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Transocean by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Transocean by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 914,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Transocean by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,235 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 307,150 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. 14,700,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,707,064. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 3.08.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.