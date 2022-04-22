Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Target Price at $65.80

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 830,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,877. Verint Systems has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -795.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,879,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,173,000 after buying an additional 226,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,692,000 after buying an additional 166,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

