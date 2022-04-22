Anchor Market Cap Tops $10.21 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (ANCT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Anchor has a market cap of $10.21 million and $6,236.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

