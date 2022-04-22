Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $38.00 price target on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.65.

NYSE:AR opened at $34.31 on Thursday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $900,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $70,538,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

