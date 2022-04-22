Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $584.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $518.00 to $584.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $559.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $537.95.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $522.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $478.89 and a 200-day moving average of $447.57. The firm has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

