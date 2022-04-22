Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.400-$ EPS.

ANTM traded down $9.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.57. The company has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.95.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

