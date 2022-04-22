Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $12.11 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for approximately $12.11 or 0.00030469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $225.64 million and approximately $184,343.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.50 or 0.07413656 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00037516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,579.41 or 0.99619047 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

