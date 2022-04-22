Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Aperam from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

APEMY opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

