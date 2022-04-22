Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.57. 454,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,612,962. The company has a market cap of $100.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.17.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

