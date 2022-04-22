AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AR Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,171,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after buying an additional 1,074,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after buying an additional 996,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $7.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.52.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

