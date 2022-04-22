Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 81,251 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

