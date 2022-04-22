ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) Shares Down 0.1%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.29 and last traded at $10.35. 12,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 5,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTDU. CSS LLC IL increased its position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 70.2% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 164,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 67,929 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II by 26.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.