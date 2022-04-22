ArdCoin (ARDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $85,213.00

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $85,213.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

