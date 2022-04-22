Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 741,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,180 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $60,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 10,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,325. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock valued at $21,408,641. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

