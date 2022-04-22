Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NYSE AHH opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.48, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,730,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

