Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.78.

Several research firms have commented on ASND. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $96.97 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.88 EPS for the current year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S (Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

