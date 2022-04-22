ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ASAZY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 285 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 330 to SEK 320 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.67.

ASAZY opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.16. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.