Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Holdings Lowered by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,308 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of ASB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. 12,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

In other news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

