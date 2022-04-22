Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Announces Earnings Results

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $21.74. 46,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,361. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $102,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 44,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

