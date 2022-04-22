Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

