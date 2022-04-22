Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.
About Assure (CVE:IOM)
See Also
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.