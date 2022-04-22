Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of ASTC opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.40.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.