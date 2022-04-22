Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Astrotech has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

