Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

ATER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $445,220.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aterian by 3,180.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 261,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741,352. The company has a market capitalization of $263.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $26.18.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. Aterian had a negative net margin of 94.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aterian will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

