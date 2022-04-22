Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.47

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.47 and traded as low as C$0.44. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 41,300 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

