AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. 362,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,443. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

