Aurora Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 86,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after buying an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,157 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.07 and its 200-day moving average is $102.73. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.78.

Clean Harbors Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.