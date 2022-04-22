Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,854 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Aurora Investment Counsel reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.64. 5,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $107.38 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

