Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 648,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 618,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)
Further Reading
