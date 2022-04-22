Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 10,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,216. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.73. Avient has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Avient alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.