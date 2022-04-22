Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $51.05. 12,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73.

Get Avient alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $1,121,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Citigroup upped their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Avient (Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.