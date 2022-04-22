Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AVNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT stock opened at $53.14 on Thursday. Avient has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 25.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Avient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $182,885,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $1,385,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter valued at $40,952,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

