Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

ASM has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.70 price target (up previously from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $0.84 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $97.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

