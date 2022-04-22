aWSB Hits Market Capitalization of $80,402.35 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, aWSB has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.15 or 0.00033208 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a total market capitalization of $80,402.35 and approximately $1,644.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.97 or 0.07463329 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.42 or 0.99772382 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00036499 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

