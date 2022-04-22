AXPR Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, AXPR has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $146,638.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00034117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00104370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars.

