B. Riley Cuts Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target to $10.00

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 9.57.

Get Redbox Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 3.06 on Monday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 2.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.