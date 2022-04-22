B. Riley Cuts Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Price Target to $10.00

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 9.57.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDBX opened at 3.06 on Monday. Redbox Entertainment has a 52 week low of 1.61 and a 52 week high of 27.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 2.21.
Redbox Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 40,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.
