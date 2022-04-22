B. Riley Cuts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74.

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 375.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 237,714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 120,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 291.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.