Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $14,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ball by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after buying an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,584 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.35. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

