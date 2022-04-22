Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 246,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,796,480 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.20.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

