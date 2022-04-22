Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 246,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,796,480 shares.The stock last traded at $9.06 and had previously closed at $9.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.84 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 22.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

