Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

NYSE BMA opened at $15.96 on Thursday. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $462.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.