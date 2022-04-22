Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TBBK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

TBBK opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bancorp by 160.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 37,312 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 54.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

