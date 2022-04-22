Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $73.99 and last traded at $73.71, with a volume of 168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Bank First’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

BFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Bank First had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bank First by 698.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bank First by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

