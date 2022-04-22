Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.47.
BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BAC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,603,594. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
