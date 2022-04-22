Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.47.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 112,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 206,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 143,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,603,594. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

