Bank of America Lowers Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $95.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.11 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock worth $645,511. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

