Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Lowered to $51.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $51.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.96.

BK opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

