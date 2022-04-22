Barclays Boosts Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Price Target to CHF 3,700

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,570.78.

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.11. 17,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43. Givaudan has a 52 week low of $74.65 and a 52 week high of $105.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

